Cape May

Health eating workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will presents the virtual program “Eat for the Health of it…Healthy Eating Plan,” 7 p.m. Jan. 14. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public. Participants will learn the truth about fad diets, how to identify healthful choices and healthy eating patterns. It will be moderated by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. To register in advance, //go.rutgers.edu/iu0jbj5w. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. For more information, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222.

Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit //go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County You Tube channel.