CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May’s annual Independence Day parade returns 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The parade travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia Avenue to Patterson Avenue. The “Best Decorated” contest is back, too. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, golf carts, or baby carriages with red, white and blue for a chance to win a gift card to a local establishment. Winners will be announced after the parade.

“Our Annual Independence Day Parade lights up the City and brings such joy to our residents and guests,” says Kacie Rattigan, director of Convention Hall and Recreation Activities at City of Cape May. “Last year, we began a “Show Us Your Red, White, and Blue” contest that allows anyone to enter by decorating their golf cart, bicycle, or baby carriage and add some excitement to the parade. It’s a special tradition not only to our parade guests, but also for the participants who celebrate with us each year.”

Cape May’s fireworks extravaganza is 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, in front of Congress Hall with a rain date scheduled for Tuesday, July 5.

There are free concerts in Rotary Park at 400 Lafayette St. each day at 7 p.m. from July 1 to 4. Bring your chairs or blankets. The lineup includes L&G Live on July 1, Indelible Groove on July 2, Congress Street Brass Band on July 3 and America’s Sweethearts on July 4. For more information go to CapeMayCity.com.

Also on Monday, July 4, you can check out the celebration at Congress Hall, which includes live music, lawn games prior to the fireworks. An All-American BBQ will be served as long with offerings such as lobster, NY strip steak, grilled chicken, hot dogs, burgers, fresh salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, and more. Save room for dessert because there are pies, puddings, s’mores, whoopie pies, and fruit salad. Admission is $150 for adults and $50 for children. Children under 3 attend for free.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

