Cape May County to open second vaccination site

Cape May County on Wednesday announced it is prepared to open a second vaccination site when they are provided with additional doses.

The state currently sends 1,000 doses per week, the county said in a news release. County officials have requested a supply of 30,000 doses, which they ensure can be stored safely. As of Thursday morning, Cape May County has administered a total of 6,541 vaccinations, including some second doses.

The dates and location for the second site have not been announced.

"Vaccinating the public is our first and foremost concern, but we need to get the vaccine in order to accomplish that task," County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson said in the release. "We are receiving about 1000 doses a week and that is not enough. We are advocating every day for more doses."

Pierson added that the county is also working with hospitals and local pharmacies, including those in grocery stores, to open up more vaccination sites.

The Cape May County Department of Health urges all residents to go online and pre-register for the vaccine. The link to pre-register can be found on the county website www.capemaycountynj.gov. Those registered will be notified when and where to make an appointment. Elderly or disabled persons who do not have the internet and unable to access the online pre-registration can contact the Department of Human Services, Division of Aging and Disability Services at 609 886-6200 for assistance.

