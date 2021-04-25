 Skip to main content
Cape May County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic on Monday
Cape May County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic on Monday

Patrick Miller, 17, of Forked River, got his first COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The Cape May County Department of Health will provide a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday.

There will be 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. The clinic opens at 10 a.m. and and ends at 1:30 p.m.

A second dose will be automatically scheduled after administration of the initial dose. Only those 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

— Mark Melhorn

“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to make an appointment to get their initial dose,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “We hope people use this chance to protect themselves and continue the progress we have been making in Cape May County.”

People who can’t make it to Avalon on Monday can still register for the COVID vaccine and find locations to schedule an appointment in the future. The Cape May County Government website has key links on the main page of the website at capemaycountynj.gov for all commonly asked questions for coronavirus vaccinations.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

