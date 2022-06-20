 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May County Technical High School Graduation 2022

cape tech.png

The 2022 graduating class of Cape May County Technical High School received their diplomas in a ceremony on June 17.

The graduates are (full-time students): Dylan Allen, computer information technology; Elizabeth Alloway Hunter, natural science; Nathan Archbold, carpentry and property management; Madison Aretz, cosmetology;

Stephanie Bauer, law enforcement and public safety; Herman Bechtler V, entertainment production; Grace Bissey, law enforcement and public safety; Ava Bixby, agriscience and horticulture; Isabel BoveOesterle, agriscience and horticulture; Emily Brown, travel and tourism; Zachary Brown, natural science; Alexandra Bruno, allied medical;

Kennedy Campbell, natural science; Evan Carlson, entertainment production; Kevin Castro, carpentry and property management; Sophia Cirino, cosmetology; Stella Clark, communication arts; Emma Cleffi, early childhood development; Cole Comisky, natural science; Kevin Connolly, law enforcement and public safety; Daniel Corkery, pre-engineering; Ryan Couse, pre-engineering; Luke Czarnecki, carpentry and property management;

Julia Daino, law enforcement and public safety; Karah Daniels, advertising design and commercial arts; Tyler Deane, commercial food production; Kevin DeCicco, small engine/light diesel; Sonny DeFranco, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Dylan DelVecchio, carpentry and property management; Eleni DeSantis, communication arts; Joseph Donnelly, computer information technology; Grace D’Onofrio, allied medical;

Lindsay Ettlinger, travel and tourism; David Fallon, entertainment production; Nicholas Filemyr, pre-engineering; Jonathan Fiori, culinary arts; Alexis Fox, early childhood development; Emerson Frederick, agriscience and horticulture;

Alejandra Garcia, pre-engineering; Lucas Gehring, allied medical; Stephen Gittle, law enforcement and public safety; Robert Gurdgiel Jr., pre-engineering;

Madilyn Haig, entertainment production; Jasmine Halverson, natural science; Kalib Harper, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Jay Heishman, pre-engineering; Jackson Hesley, culinary arts;

Jacob James, entertainment production; Jacqueline Jamison, cosmetology; Ethan Johnson, small engine/light diesel; Kelsea Kern, natural science; Breanna Kiger, early childhood development; Jonathan Klug, natural science;

Taylor Lerario, allied medical; Carly Lindholm, early childhood development; Reinhold Lloyd, natural science; Trinity Lucas, early childhood development;

Daniel Martin, law enforcement and public safety; Joseph Martin, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Michael Mastalski II, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Luke Masterson, pre-engineering; Brandon Matthews, law enforcement and public safety; Abigail McAllister, allied medical; Ethan McAtamney, small engine/light diesel; Hannah McCloskey, culinary arts; Tyler McDaniel, law enforcement and public safety; Corine McDowell, allied medical; Shane McLaughlin, small engine/light diesel; Jessica McMahon, agriscience and horticulture; Jacob Meehl, law enforcement and public safety; Haley Meher, early childhood development; Rachel Miller, travel and tourism; Cohwen Mills, carpentry and property management; Ani Mkrtchyan, culinary arts; Julia Mohr, cosmetology; Evelyna Moore, carpentry and property management; Monique Moore, advertising design and commercial arts; Jordyn Mulligan, entertainment production; Alexander Myers, pre-engineering;

Jonathan Neiman, advertising design and commercial arts; Juliana Nelson, law enforcement and public safety; Kadi Newby, agriscience and horticulture; Kelli Newby, natural science; Antonio Nigro, welding;

Morgan Oakley, agriscience and horticulture; Adelia Ogden, natural science; Jarod O’Reilly, pre-engineering; Adrianna Osoria — Rodriguez, natural science;

Kate Pantelione, welding; Matthew Panzini, allied medical; Dylan Pastuck, small engine/light diesel; Landon Pawlus, law enforcement and public safety; Jason Peter, natural science; Hailey Pinto, culinary arts; Isabella Pruszinski, advertising design and commercial arts;

Caitlin Quinones, cosmetology;

Mark Richie, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Carlos Rios, computer information technology; Joe’L Robinson Hutchinson, early childhood development; Josias Rodriguez, computer information technology;

Madison Saduk, early childhood development; Nicholas Salvadore, computer information technology; Stephen Scales, entertainment production; Ryan Schaefer, welding; Isabella Schmucker, cosmetology; Danielle Schubert, law enforcement and public safety; Kali Scott, law enforcement and public safety; Rafael Serrano, commercial food production; Jacob Sheldon, commercial food production; Anna Smith, communication arts; Jordan Spencer, early childhood development; Natajah Steffen, travel and tourism; Cara Stehman, cosmetology; Andrew Steinhauer, small engine/light diesel;

Joseph Terinoni Jr., welding; Mackenzie Tierney, early childhood development; Christopher Tozer, natural science; Caitlyn Tracy, advertising design and commercial arts;

Jeffrey Warf Jr., small engine/light diesel; Mariah Watson, natural science; Diamond Weber, early childhood development; Isabella Williams, allied medical;

Daniel Zolna, pre-engineering;

(shared-time students): Merlin Alavez, cosmetology; Haley Alston, advertising design and commercial arts;

Angeleena Beck, early childhood development; Marguerite Bolton, law enforcement and public safety; Carlos Bonilla, computer and information technology; Manuel Bonilla, computer and information technology;

Tatiana Carter, carpentry and property management; Samuel Day, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Zarreha Dickson, cosmetology;

Hannah Green, allied medical; Kyyanne Howell, law enforcement and public safety; Logan McInnes, automotive mechanics; Aidan Murray, culinary arts;

Joseph Panny, welding; Kyle Parsons, automotive mechanics; Leonard Prickett, automotive mechanics; Matthew Racz, welding; Iyanna White, travel and tourism

xxxxxx-pac-nws-CapeTechgradphoto1.jpg

1. Ava Bixby: Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium, majoring in European studies

xxxxxx-pac-nws-CapeTechgradphoto2.JPG

2. Emma Cleffi: Atlantic Cape Community College, majoring in general studies

xxxxxx-pac-nws-CapeTechgradphoto3.JPG

3. Alejandra Garcia: New Jersey Institute of Technology, majoring in business

xxxxxx-pac-nws-CapeTechgradphoto4.JPG

4. Emily Brown: Atlantic Cape Community College, majoring in early childhood education

xxxxxx-pac-nws-CapeTechgradphoto5.JPG

5. Julia Daino: Stockton University, majoring in criminal justice

TOP 5 STUDENTS

