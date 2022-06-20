Cape May County Technical High School Graduation 2022

The 2022 graduating class of Cape May County Technical High School received their diplomas in a ceremony on June 17.
The graduates are (full-time students): Dylan Allen, computer information technology; Elizabeth Alloway Hunter, natural science; Nathan Archbold, carpentry and property management; Madison Aretz, cosmetology;
Stephanie Bauer, law enforcement and public safety; Herman Bechtler V, entertainment production; Grace Bissey, law enforcement and public safety; Ava Bixby, agriscience and horticulture; Isabel BoveOesterle, agriscience and horticulture; Emily Brown, travel and tourism; Zachary Brown, natural science; Alexandra Bruno, allied medical;
Kennedy Campbell, natural science; Evan Carlson, entertainment production; Kevin Castro, carpentry and property management; Sophia Cirino, cosmetology; Stella Clark, communication arts; Emma Cleffi, early childhood development; Cole Comisky, natural science; Kevin Connolly, law enforcement and public safety; Daniel Corkery, pre-engineering; Ryan Couse, pre-engineering; Luke Czarnecki, carpentry and property management;
Julia Daino, law enforcement and public safety; Karah Daniels, advertising design and commercial arts; Tyler Deane, commercial food production; Kevin DeCicco, small engine/light diesel; Sonny DeFranco, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Dylan DelVecchio, carpentry and property management; Eleni DeSantis, communication arts; Joseph Donnelly, computer information technology; Grace D’Onofrio, allied medical;
Lindsay Ettlinger, travel and tourism; David Fallon, entertainment production; Nicholas Filemyr, pre-engineering; Jonathan Fiori, culinary arts; Alexis Fox, early childhood development; Emerson Frederick, agriscience and horticulture;
Alejandra Garcia, pre-engineering; Lucas Gehring, allied medical; Stephen Gittle, law enforcement and public safety; Robert Gurdgiel Jr., pre-engineering;
Madilyn Haig, entertainment production; Jasmine Halverson, natural science; Kalib Harper, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Jay Heishman, pre-engineering; Jackson Hesley, culinary arts;
Jacob James, entertainment production; Jacqueline Jamison, cosmetology; Ethan Johnson, small engine/light diesel; Kelsea Kern, natural science; Breanna Kiger, early childhood development; Jonathan Klug, natural science;
Taylor Lerario, allied medical; Carly Lindholm, early childhood development; Reinhold Lloyd, natural science; Trinity Lucas, early childhood development;
Daniel Martin, law enforcement and public safety; Joseph Martin, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Michael Mastalski II, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Luke Masterson, pre-engineering; Brandon Matthews, law enforcement and public safety; Abigail McAllister, allied medical; Ethan McAtamney, small engine/light diesel; Hannah McCloskey, culinary arts; Tyler McDaniel, law enforcement and public safety; Corine McDowell, allied medical; Shane McLaughlin, small engine/light diesel; Jessica McMahon, agriscience and horticulture; Jacob Meehl, law enforcement and public safety; Haley Meher, early childhood development; Rachel Miller, travel and tourism; Cohwen Mills, carpentry and property management; Ani Mkrtchyan, culinary arts; Julia Mohr, cosmetology; Evelyna Moore, carpentry and property management; Monique Moore, advertising design and commercial arts; Jordyn Mulligan, entertainment production; Alexander Myers, pre-engineering;
Jonathan Neiman, advertising design and commercial arts; Juliana Nelson, law enforcement and public safety; Kadi Newby, agriscience and horticulture; Kelli Newby, natural science; Antonio Nigro, welding;
Morgan Oakley, agriscience and horticulture; Adelia Ogden, natural science; Jarod O’Reilly, pre-engineering; Adrianna Osoria — Rodriguez, natural science;
Kate Pantelione, welding; Matthew Panzini, allied medical; Dylan Pastuck, small engine/light diesel; Landon Pawlus, law enforcement and public safety; Jason Peter, natural science; Hailey Pinto, culinary arts; Isabella Pruszinski, advertising design and commercial arts;
Caitlin Quinones, cosmetology;
Mark Richie, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Carlos Rios, computer information technology; Joe’L Robinson Hutchinson, early childhood development; Josias Rodriguez, computer information technology;
Madison Saduk, early childhood development; Nicholas Salvadore, computer information technology; Stephen Scales, entertainment production; Ryan Schaefer, welding; Isabella Schmucker, cosmetology; Danielle Schubert, law enforcement and public safety; Kali Scott, law enforcement and public safety; Rafael Serrano, commercial food production; Jacob Sheldon, commercial food production; Anna Smith, communication arts; Jordan Spencer, early childhood development; Natajah Steffen, travel and tourism; Cara Stehman, cosmetology; Andrew Steinhauer, small engine/light diesel;
Joseph Terinoni Jr., welding; Mackenzie Tierney, early childhood development; Christopher Tozer, natural science; Caitlyn Tracy, advertising design and commercial arts;
Jeffrey Warf Jr., small engine/light diesel; Mariah Watson, natural science; Diamond Weber, early childhood development; Isabella Williams, allied medical;
Daniel Zolna, pre-engineering;
(shared-time students): Merlin Alavez, cosmetology; Haley Alston, advertising design and commercial arts;
Angeleena Beck, early childhood development; Marguerite Bolton, law enforcement and public safety; Carlos Bonilla, computer and information technology; Manuel Bonilla, computer and information technology;
Tatiana Carter, carpentry and property management; Samuel Day, HVAC-R and sustainable energies; Zarreha Dickson, cosmetology;
Hannah Green, allied medical; Kyyanne Howell, law enforcement and public safety; Logan McInnes, automotive mechanics; Aidan Murray, culinary arts;
Joseph Panny, welding; Kyle Parsons, automotive mechanics; Leonard Prickett, automotive mechanics; Matthew Racz, welding; Iyanna White, travel and tourism