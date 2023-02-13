CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Drug use has caused an increase in overdoses in Cape May County over the past month, a possible result of an upsurge in narcotics being spread throughout the area, County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said on Monday.

First responders have been called to 16 overdoses, two of which were fatal, since Feb. 1, Sutherland said.

Investigators have not found a link between the deaths, and various drug types have been recovered from the scenes in which the overdoses happen, Sutherland said.

Sutherland on Monday warned that more overdoses are being caused by heroin, counterfeit prescription pills made by other drugs such as heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has become a growing contributor to overdoses in the U.S.

The Cape May County Forensic Lab is being used to study the controlled dangerous substances law enforcement are finding in the area. Having the lab process information on the drugs helps authorities track down suspects who sell them, Sutherland said.

The Prosecutor's Office will increase its presence in the community through its Hope One Mobile Access Unit, in an attempt to assist those struggling with drug abuse and curtail crime.

Anyone with information about illegal drug distribution in Cape May County provides tips to the Prosecutor's Office anonymously by visiting the agency's website. Tips can also be called in at 609-465-1135.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office at cmcsheriff.net, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.