Borough of Avalon - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Lois A. Scarpa

Jean E. Hunter

City of Cape May - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Sharon Lee Kustra

Larry Reed

Thomas Rippman

Borough of Cape May Point - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Meredith A. Scott

Township of Dennis - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Jamie Burrows

Claudia Miller

Kalin Carlino

Nichol Hoff

Lower Cape May Regional - Lower Township - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Thomas Connelly, Jr.

Charles Jason Hunt

Amy Bonner

Billy Matthews

Lower Cape May Regional - West Cape May - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Kathleen Elwell

Lower Township Elementary - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Gary Douglass, Sr.

Patricia Smith

Jonathan Vile

Joseph E. Thomas

Lindsey N Selby

Township of Middle - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

George Delollis

Gloria J Hodges

Linda C. George

Dennis Roberts

Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez

City of North Wildwood - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Scott McCracken

Charles Burns

Michael Brown

City of Ocean City - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Joseph S. Clark, Jr.

Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes

Michael James

City of Sea Isle - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Kerry Mullane

Daniel Tumolo

Borough of Stone Harbor - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Robert A Ross

Mark Matreale

Suzanne M Walters

Borough of Stone Harbor - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for One)

No Petition Filed

Township of Upper - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Philip Schaffer

Thomas McQuillen

Andrea Olenik-Hipkins

Rachel Mammele

Borough of West Cape May - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Thomas Belasco

Borough of West Wildwood - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

No Petition Filed

No Petition Filed

City of Wildwood - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Lynn Quinlan

Kelly A. Phillips

Joseph G Murray Jr

Borough of Wildwood Crest - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Joseph M. Schiff

Borough of Woodbine - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Miriam Vives-Rivera

Patrick Keenan

No Petition Filed

