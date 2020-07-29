Borough of Avalon - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Lois A. Scarpa
Jean E. Hunter
City of Cape May - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Sharon Lee Kustra
Larry Reed
Thomas Rippman
Borough of Cape May Point - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Meredith A. Scott
Township of Dennis - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Jamie Burrows
Claudia Miller
Kalin Carlino
Nichol Hoff
Lower Cape May Regional - Lower Township - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Thomas Connelly, Jr.
Charles Jason Hunt
Amy Bonner
Billy Matthews
Lower Cape May Regional - West Cape May - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Kathleen Elwell
Lower Township Elementary - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Gary Douglass, Sr.
Patricia Smith
Jonathan Vile
Joseph E. Thomas
Lindsey N Selby
Township of Middle - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
George Delollis
Gloria J Hodges
Linda C. George
Dennis Roberts
Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez
City of North Wildwood - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Scott McCracken
Charles Burns
Michael Brown
City of Ocean City - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Joseph S. Clark, Jr.
Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes
Michael James
City of Sea Isle - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Kerry Mullane
Daniel Tumolo
Borough of Stone Harbor - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Robert A Ross
Mark Matreale
Suzanne M Walters
Borough of Stone Harbor - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for One)
No Petition Filed
Township of Upper - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Philip Schaffer
Thomas McQuillen
Andrea Olenik-Hipkins
Rachel Mammele
Borough of West Cape May - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Thomas Belasco
Borough of West Wildwood - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
No Petition Filed
No Petition Filed
City of Wildwood - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Lynn Quinlan
Kelly A. Phillips
Joseph G Murray Jr
Borough of Wildwood Crest - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Joseph M. Schiff
Borough of Woodbine - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Miriam Vives-Rivera
Patrick Keenan
No Petition Filed
