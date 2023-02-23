CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Park & Zoo and the Cape May County MUA are looking for sponsors and exhibitors for this year's Earth Day celebration, taking place Saturday, April 22.

Business and organizations that would like to participate in the event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the county zoo, can host information tables with content such as "green" initiatives by their company or environmental educational material. Sponsors will be featured in all promotional materials.