CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Park & Zoo and the Cape May County MUA are looking for sponsors and exhibitors for this year's Earth Day celebration, taking place Saturday, April 22.
Business and organizations that would like to participate in the event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the county zoo, can host information tables with content such as "green" initiatives by their company or environmental educational material. Sponsors will be featured in all promotional materials.
The event includes educational exhibits, live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, crafters, vendors, a food court, and more. The Cape May County Park & Zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. For more information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmcZoo.com.