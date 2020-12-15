 Skip to main content
Cape May County residents can use this tool for tidal flooding on your block
Cape May County residents can use this tool for tidal flooding on your block

Cape May County has an interactive web tool that allows you to see roughly what flooding will be like, down to street level, in the county. 

The flood mapper tool allows you to visualize the coastal flooding event by clicking on the region of the county (North, Central and South) you are searching for, clicking on the tide height and moving about the map. 

Current tide heights are listed for Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Cape May. However, to view what the flood will look like for a future flood event, the Mid Atlantic River Forecasting Center will help. Using the MARFC page, click on the tide forecast for Ocean City and/or Cape May. For Sea Isle City, you can extrapolate the flood stage forecast in one of the other two sites for there. 

