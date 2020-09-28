Cape May County reports six cases and one new death due to COVID-19

Cape May County reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one out-of-county case, according to the county health department.
The Health Department also reported the death of a 71-year old male from Lower Township due to COVID-19.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now total 1,342 including 92 deaths, according to the county health department.
