Cape May County reports six cases and one new death due to COVID-19
Cape May County reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one out-of-county case, according to the county health department. 

The Health Department also reported the death of a 71-year old male from Lower Township due to COVID-19.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now total 1,342 including 92 deaths, according to the county health department. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

