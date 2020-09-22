The County of Cape May Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 among County residents and 1 new out of county positive case on Tuesday. 

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1306 including 90 deaths, according to the county health department. 

