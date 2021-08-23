 Skip to main content
Cape May County rain totals
  • Lower Township 2.23 In
  • Ocean City 1.22 In
  • Sea Isle City 1.14 In
  • Cape May County Airport 0.96 In
  • Cape May Court House (Middle Township) 0.75 In
  • Woodbine 0.53 In

Cape May County had the lowest totals in the state. The county missed out on the very heavy band of rain Saturday night. In addition, most places were dry throughout the day Sunday. The Cape May Bubble must have been in full effect. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
