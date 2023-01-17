Cape May County prosecutor to roll out anti-bias crime program next month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday announced a new initiative intended to help community members combat bias incidents and hate crimes.

Based on a program developed by the Seattle Police Department, the Cape May County initiative will establish "safe places" where victims of bullying, bias and hate crimes can seek refuge while they wait for police to come assist them, according to a flyer from the county Prosecutor's Office. The program is being developed in partnership with local police departments, businesses, schools, social organizations and others in the community.

The Prosecutor's Office said raising awareness of bias incidents and hate crimes is a major concern for communities throughout New Jersey.

A Stop the Hate community forum will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive, to discuss the rollout of the program.

To register or learn more about the program, visit cmcpros.net.