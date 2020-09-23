 Skip to main content
Cape May County pharmacies distributing Narcan
Cape May County pharmacies distributing Narcan

Here is a list of Cape May County pharmacies dispensing Narcan kits:

  • CVS -11 Court House South Dennis Rd. Rte 9 Cape May
  • CVS - Court House NJ 08210 (609) 465-9010
  • Sav-On Pharmacy - 11 S. Dennis Rd. Cape May Court House NJ 08210 (609) 463-9037
  • Shoprite Pharmacy -Marmora 4 West Roosevelt Ave Marmora NJ 08223 (609) 545-0410
  • Village Pharmacy 38 Tuckahoe Road Marmora NJ 08223 (609) 390-9597
  • Sav-On Pharmacy 3845 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ 08204 (609) 884-1761
  • Acme Pharmacy 800 West Avenue Ocean City NJ 08226 (609) 814-9790
  • Sav-On Pharmacy 2087 Shore Road Ocean View NJ 08230 (609) 624-9041
  • Shoprite Pharmacy - Rio Grande 1700 Route 47 South Rio Grande NJ 08242 (609) 399-3534
  • Walgreens 3300 Route 9 S Rio Grande NJ 08242 (609) 465-7593
  • CVS 1501 Bayshore Rd. Villas NJ 08251 (609) 886-1166
  • RiteAid 3400 New Jersey Ave Wildwood NJ 08260 (609) 729-0162

A complete list of participating locations in New Jersey can be found at nj.gov/humanservices/stopoverdoses.

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

