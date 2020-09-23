Cape May County pharmacies distributing Narcan

Here is a list of Cape May County pharmacies dispensing Narcan kits:
- CVS -11 Court House South Dennis Rd. Rte 9 Cape May
- CVS - Court House NJ 08210 (609) 465-9010
- Sav-On Pharmacy - 11 S. Dennis Rd. Cape May Court House NJ 08210 (609) 463-9037
- Shoprite Pharmacy -Marmora 4 West Roosevelt Ave Marmora NJ 08223 (609) 545-0410
- Village Pharmacy 38 Tuckahoe Road Marmora NJ 08223 (609) 390-9597
- Sav-On Pharmacy 3845 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ 08204 (609) 884-1761
- Acme Pharmacy 800 West Avenue Ocean City NJ 08226 (609) 814-9790
- Sav-On Pharmacy 2087 Shore Road Ocean View NJ 08230 (609) 624-9041
- Shoprite Pharmacy - Rio Grande 1700 Route 47 South Rio Grande NJ 08242 (609) 399-3534
- Walgreens 3300 Route 9 S Rio Grande NJ 08242 (609) 465-7593
- CVS 1501 Bayshore Rd. Villas NJ 08251 (609) 886-1166
- RiteAid 3400 New Jersey Ave Wildwood NJ 08260 (609) 729-0162
A complete list of participating locations in New Jersey can be found at nj.gov/humanservices/stopoverdoses.
