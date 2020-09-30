 Skip to main content
Cape May County Library branches to reopen at 25% capacity Monday
The Cape May County Library is reopening for browsing next week, officials said Wednesday.

Starting Monday patrons can enter the buildings to browse the shelves and check out materials, according to a news release from the county. However, it will be limited to 25% of the building capacity, not including staff.

“Our Cape May County Libraries are an amazing and necessary asset to our County residents,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the library. “I am proud to announce we are reopening the libraries safely and following all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and residents safe. The safety of our employees and patrons has always been paramount to the decisions made by Director Andrea Orsini when considering the proper opening time.”

To limit exposure, walkthrough service allows patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves to check out items and up to 1 hour for computer use, officials said. Patrons will be greeted at the door by a staff member and will be screened for temperature upon entering the building.

"The Pandemic Code of Conduct is in effect during this phase which includes wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distance," officials said. "While staff can assist from a distance, both patrons and library staff are expected to remain six feet apart from one another at all times."

Curbside pick-up services will also continue at all branches until further notice, according to the release.

There are branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine.

For more information, visit cmclibrary.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

