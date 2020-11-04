Cape May County Indivisible announces Wednesday rally in Middle Township, citing Trump's reaction to election

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A progressive Cape May County organization announced members will be holding a rally 4 p.m. Wednesday in the township in response to President Donald Trump’s reaction to the election.

Cape May County Indivisible is holding the rally at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 47 in the Rio Grande section of the township, according to an email from the group.

“We are holding this rally, as we promised to our supporters if one of the following three scenarios took place: 1. Results are unclear but Trump declares victory anyway. 2. Results show signs of tampering/irregularities and Trump declares victory anyway. 3. Trump loses the election but refuses to leave office,” according to the email. “Last night, Trump declared victory even though many states were not done counting. Today, he is spreading dangerous lies about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.”

It may take several days to collect, count and certify the results of Tuesday’s election from across the country, driven by high voter turnout and many states who offered voting by mail due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.