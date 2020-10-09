 Skip to main content
Cape May County Freeholders urge continued vigilance against virus as crowds thin
Cape May County Freeholders urge continued vigilance against virus as crowds thin

As the weather cools and the crowds disperse, Cape May County Freeholders are reminding residents to continue protecting themselves and their community against the spread of COVID-19.

“We have seen the number of cases rise recently across the country and even here in New Jersey,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department. “It is important to remember we are not out of the woods yet. We both want to thank our residents for the work they have done to this point and remind them that there is still much to be done in the months ahead.”

The County, which has a year-round population of under 100,000, but  more than 700,000 people during an average weekend in the summer.  Pierson urged residents to continue the practices of social distance, masks and hand hygiene, saying that allowed allowed the county to have a summer tourist season.

“The only way to keep ourselves and other safe until we have a vaccine and necessary therapeutics is to mitigate the spread of this disease by following the recommended guidelines,” said Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.

CMC Freeholder Pierson

PIERSON

 Bill Barlow / For The Press

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

