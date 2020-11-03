 Skip to main content
Cape May County expects record turnout
Cape May County expects record turnout

Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said the 2020 election will break turnout records.

Cape May County will have a significant portion of the votes counted by Tuesday night, according to Arthur “Stig” Blomkvest, the chairman of the county Board of Elections.

Close to 50,000 mail-in ballots had been returned by election day, he said, and voters can continue to drop off ballots at secured locations until the polls close at 8 p.m.

