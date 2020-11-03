Cape May County expects record turn out

Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said the 2020 election will break turnout records.
Voting has gone smoothly in Cape May County, reports County Clerk Rita Fulginiti. 2020 looks likely to see record-breaking election turnout, with 69% of registered voters returning their ballots before Tuesday. After weeks of frantic work, today is relatively quiet for her team. pic.twitter.com/JOjXN714Gm— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 3, 2020
Cape May County will have a significant portion of the votes counted by Tuesday night, according to Arthur “Stig” Blomkvest, the chairman of the county Board of Elections.
Close to 50,000 mail-in ballots had been returned by election day, he said, and voters can continue to drop off ballots at secured locations until the polls close at 8 p.m.
