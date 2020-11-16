 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County Chamber Partners with Holly Shores Camping Resort On a Festival of Lights Event
0 comments

Cape May County Chamber Partners with Holly Shores Camping Resort On a Festival of Lights Event

  • 0

Holly Shores Camping Resort, located at 491 Route 9 in Erma, is planning a drive through Christmas Celebration.

Holly Shores is being supported by the Cape May County of Commerce and The New Jersey Campground Association for this inaugural fundraiser event to support Cape Regional Hospital.

For a $10 donation, cars can enter Holly Shores Campground for a drive-thru holiday light experience.

“These holiday light display events are very popular throughout the country and offer a great way to safely enjoy the spirit of Christmas” said Chamber Marketing Director John Kelly.

For information contact Bill or Christine at 609-886-1234 or info@hollyshores.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News