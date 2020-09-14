Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The County of Cape May Department of Health is reporting 4 new positive cases among County residents and 1 new out of county positive cases, according to a release from the department. 

The department also announced the death of a 64-year old male from Woodbine from the virus.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to friends and family during this sad time,” said Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson, in a statement. 

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1240 including 90 deaths, according the department. 

