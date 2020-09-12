Jessica Mooney struck out 16 to lead the Cape May County All Stars to a 5-4 victory over Oakland in the Section 4 Little League softball semifinals Friday at the Pennsville Little League Complex in Salem County.
CMC, which won the District 16 title last week, advances to the single-elimination sectional final at 5 p.m. Sunday. The team will play the winner of Audubon (District 14 champion) or Pennsville (District 3).
Oakland won District 13.
CMC would advance to the state tournament with a win Sunday.
The Cape May County team consists of the top 12-and-under athletes from the Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Upper Township and Greater Wildwood little leagues.
In the win Friday, Mooney allowed only two hits and one earned run. This was her fourth straight tournament win, including three in districts.
KJ Schaffer, Jessica Mooney and Rebecca Baldwin each had RBI singles. Harkins, Lindsey DeVol, Tori Atwood and Juliet Thompson also had hits.
“It was a total team effort as our reserves came up big for us in a high pressure situation tonight,” Lower Cape May Little League President and CMC All-Star manager Joseph Schaffer said. “We needed every run we got against a really good Oakland team.”
Note: Little League canceled its baseball and softball World Series in all divisions, but allowed each state the option to conduct a state tournament, which some New Jersey districts viewed as a golden opportunity.
But with local restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some leagues and districts were not permitted to operate.
Lower Cape May Little League, however, was allowed and had a shortened regular season. The league then looked at options to join the state tournament, and included others that did not have a team and formed CMC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.