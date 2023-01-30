Cape May County 4-H teens attend Winter Camp

Cape May County teens in grades 8 through one year out of high school had fun attending 4-H Winter Camp from Jan. 13-15.

The camp took place at the L.G. Cook 4-H Camp inside Stokes State Forest in Sussex County. Twelve Cape May County teens attended the camp, which also was attended by 4-H members from Atlantic, Gloucester, Morris, Mercer, and Ocean counties.

The winter camp allows students to meet other 4-H members from the state and participate in winter activities.

For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.