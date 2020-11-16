Cape chamber partners with campground on drive-thru Festival of Lights

Holly Shores Camping Resort, located at 491 Route 9 in Erma, is planning a drive through Christmas Celebration.

Holly Shores is being supported by the Cape May County of Commerce and The New Jersey Campground Association for this inaugural fundraiser event to support Cape Regional Hospital.

For a $10 donation, cars can enter Holly Shores Campground for a drive-thru holiday light experience.

“These holiday light display events are very popular throughout the country and offer a great way to safely enjoy the spirit of Christmas” said Chamber Marketing Director John Kelly.

For information contact Bill or Christine at 609-886-1234 or info@hollyshores.com.