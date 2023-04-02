Cape-Atlantic League
Private label, fleece-lined hoodies were flying out of Boscov’s, and CEO Jim Boscov wanted to know why.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council reversed itself last week and approved a resolution to award redevelopment of land under the city-owned Boardwalk…
VINELAND — Despite playing different sports, Mike Trout and Tiger Wood are teaming up.
ABSECON — Eleven people were arrested within 72 hours for alleged drug activity within multiple motels on the White Horse Pike, police said on…
MILLVILLE - Mike Trout, an All-Star center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, announced that he's building a golf course in Vineland with Tig…
