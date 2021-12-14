Cape-Atlantic League
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Described variously as a bar or a cannabis club, the Rekt Café on Bellevue Avenue is no more.
EDITOR NOTE: Rekt Cafe was shut down after it did not have the proper permits to operate in the city. Click here to read the full story.
ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an …
NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games
ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interschola…
The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing its high school football Coach of the Year online on Dec. 10 and in print on Dec. 11.
This column was a sad, sad struggle.
SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said.
TRENTON — The push to enact tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos — and avoid a threatened closure of as many as four of them — got a key sup…
PLEASANTVILLE — A school community is supposed to be a safe space for its students and parents, but recent events here have left residents con…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE