CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE UNITED DIVISION
SOMERS POINT — A flip-flop wearing white male suspect robbed the Republic Bank on New and Bethel roads Thursday afternoon, then escaped on foo…
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
PLEASANTVILLE — A 37-year-old city resident was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction and other …
SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a robbery at Republic Bank, police said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old woman was found dead by officers Tuesday when they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police s…
CAMDEN — Police arrested three Camden residents and one Gloucester Township man and seized $350,000 worth of evidence including fentanyl, hero…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lidl, a German-based grocery store, opened Wednesday on Fire Road with a steady flow of customers ready to shop.
ABSECON — The 46 members of the volunteer fire department here have a new $5.9 million firehouse to enjoy, but that does not mean they will no…
MAYS LANDING — When three Oakcrest High School friends created a line of supplements, they did not know they would face off against the actres…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing boy who walked away from home.
