ATLANTIC CITY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday from an upper-level floor of the Claridge Hotel, police said.
The mother of a missing teenager from Pennsylvania is seeking the public’s help in finding her daughter, the National Center for Missing &…
NORTHFIELD — Yisela Santiago picked up her 11-year-old son, Devin, from school a few weeks ago, got him lunch and quickly stopped at Tilton Ma…
TRENTON — New Jersey will increase capacity at restaurants, gyms and other businesses to 50% next week from 35%, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Known as a “kind, sweet, little man” by family members, Christopher Willis lost a three-month battle with COVID-19 when he die…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Residents call tiny, oceanfront Strathmere a “little piece of heaven by the sea,” which is perhaps why the topic of conversat…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in the electronics section of Walmart after intervening in an altercation, police said…
Somers Point man charged in destruction of roadside memorial in Linwood
MILLIVILLE — Innovation Foods is set to build a $45 million processing and packaging plant in the city, the company said Tuesday.
WILDWOOD — Big changes are coming to Wildwood, according to Mayor Pete Byron, including sweeping renovations along downtown Pacific Avenue.
