Cape-Atlantic League baseball tourney starts Monday

The Mainland Regional and Ocean City high school baseball teams will renew their rivalry in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Monday.

Third-seeded Mainland (16-5) will play at second-seeded Ocean City (16-6) at 4 p.m. The two teams are rivals in every sport.

Monday’s other 4 p.m. semifinal matches top-seeded St. Augustine Prep (20-1) against fourth-seeded Buena Regional (14-5).

The final will be played Thursday at a location to be determined.

This is the first CAL baseball tournament. The league is expanding tournaments to other sports after the success of its boys and girls basketball tournaments in the winter. The four-team field consisted of three division winners plus a wild-card team.

What follows is a preview of Monday’s games:

(3) Mainland Regional at (2) Ocean City

These team shared the National Division title and split their regular-season two-game series. Ocean City won 5-3 on April 4, and Mainland won 4-1 on April 5.

Cohen Cook, Cole Campbell and Christian Elliott spark the Mainland offense. Senior pitcher Will Hoover has a 2.66 ERA.

Ocean City features pitchers Tom Finnegan (56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings) and Duke McCarron (1.68 ERA). McCarron is also batting .391 with four home runs and 28 RBIs. Freshman Evan Taylor is batting .315 with four home runs.

(4) Buena Regional at (1) St. Augustine Prep

St. Augustine won the prestigious Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic last week. The Hermits are the American Divison champions. Second baseman Ryan Taylor is batting .436 with six home runs. Shortstop Ryan Weingartner is batting .491 with seven home runs.

Buena won the United Division. Cole Shover has knocked in 18 runs. Senior pitcher Zachary Strouse has a 0.92 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.