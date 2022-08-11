Cape Assist’s Endless Summer Benefit Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

AVALON — Cape Assist's annual Endless Summer Benefit returns. It is an opportunity for guests to get to know the nonprofit and how they can take part in building a healthier and safer community for Cape May County’s youth and families.

The eighth annual benefit will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Icona Windrift.

Cape Assist works to prevent and treat substance misuse and related issues in Cape May County through education, advocacy, counseling and community collaboration.

“Over the years, this event has really brought the community together and has provided an opportunity to expand our narrative while showcasing all that Cape Assist has to offer,” said Tusa Magalogo-Fitisemanu, Cape Assist’s director of communications. “We have so many amazing partnerships and volunteers and we’re honored to be able to bring everyone together for one night out to celebrate these accomplishments and milestones.”

Due to COVID, the event was suspended for the past two years, but organization members say they are extremely grateful to be able to hold it in time to celebrate Cape Assist’s 40th anniversary.

“What an amazing way to highlight 40 amazing years,” said Katie Faldetta, executive director and CEO of Cape Assist. “Our team has been working so hard over the last few months to bring back this event, but we couldn’t do it without our amazing sponsors, supporters and Cape Assist family. The Summer Benefit is an amazing way to give back and provide strong support for those who need it most.”

Cape Assist continues to request the help of community members and businesses by simply promoting the event, purchasing a ticket, making a monetary or in-kind donation for the live auction run by John Lynch, or becoming an event sponsor. The deadline for sponsorship is Aug. 26. Cape Assist is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all donations are considered tax-deductible. If you are interested in donating an item for the live auction and would like to request arrangements for pick-up, call 609-522-5960 or email benefit@capeassist.org.