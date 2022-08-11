 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape Assist’s Endless Summer Benefit Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

  • 0

AVALON — Cape Assist's annual Endless Summer Benefit returns. It is an opportunity for guests to get to know the nonprofit and how they can take part in building a healthier and safer community for Cape May County’s youth and families.

The eighth annual benefit will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Icona Windrift.

Cape Assist works to prevent and treat substance misuse and related issues in Cape May County through education, advocacy, counseling and community collaboration.

“Over the years, this event has really brought the community together and has provided an opportunity to expand our narrative while showcasing all that Cape Assist has to offer,” said Tusa Magalogo-Fitisemanu, Cape Assist’s director of communications. “We have so many amazing partnerships and volunteers and we’re honored to be able to bring everyone together for one night out to celebrate these accomplishments and milestones.”

People are also reading…

Due to COVID, the event was suspended for the past two years, but organization members say they are extremely grateful to be able to hold it in time to celebrate Cape Assist’s 40th anniversary.

“What an amazing way to highlight 40 amazing years,” said Katie Faldetta, executive director and CEO of Cape Assist. “Our team has been working so hard over the last few months to bring back this event, but we couldn’t do it without our amazing sponsors, supporters and Cape Assist family. The Summer Benefit is an amazing way to give back and provide strong support for those who need it most.”

Cape Assist continues to request the help of community members and businesses by simply promoting the event, purchasing a ticket, making a monetary or in-kind donation for the live auction run by John Lynch, or becoming an event sponsor. The deadline for sponsorship is Aug. 26. Cape Assist is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all donations are considered tax-deductible. If you are interested in donating an item for the live auction and would like to request arrangements for pick-up, call 609-522-5960 or email benefit@capeassist.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News