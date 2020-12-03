Cannabis association, Stockton to host virtual career fair

The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace and Stockton University will sponsor a virtual cannabis career fair Dec. 9 and 10.
The New Jersey Cannabis Career Fair and Business Expo will include more than 20 seminars, exhibitors and speakers from the cannabis industry looking to network and hire, including Stockton’s coordinator of cannabis studies, Kathy Sedia.
Tickets range from $12.50 for a single-day ticket to $45 for a two-day ticket and access to future virtual expos. College students can attend the event for free.
Participants can register at cannabisimp.com.
— Raquelle Gilbert
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!