 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cannabis association, Stockton to host virtual career fair
0 comments

Cannabis association, Stockton to host virtual career fair

  • 0
Ekaterina (Kathy) Sedia

Ekaterina “Kathy” Sedia, coordinator of the Stockton University Cannabis Studies Program.

 Diane D’Amico / /Submitted

The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace and Stockton University will sponsor a virtual cannabis career fair Dec. 9 and 10.

The New Jersey Cannabis Career Fair and Business Expo will include more than 20 seminars, exhibitors and speakers from the cannabis industry looking to network and hire, including Stockton’s coordinator of cannabis studies, Kathy Sedia.

Tickets range from $12.50 for a single-day ticket to $45 for a two-day ticket and access to future virtual expos. College students can attend the event for free.

Participants can register at cannabisimp.com.

— Raquelle Gilbert

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News