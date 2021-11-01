Ocean City’s Candyland, the center for sweet (and sometimes strange) treats, just opened on Memorial Day this year and has won the Best of The Press award for the Best Candy Store.
The year-round family-run business with a modern, whimsical boardwalk storefront attracts customers with its variety of chocolates, fudge, taffy and baked goods. The “man behind the scenes” as he calls himself, Bobby Todorov, explains that the bright and shiny glass store frontage and the smell draws people in.
“We try to look different than everybody else, and we try to have every single flavor possible so people can choose. We try to get the smell of baked fresh muffins, fresh cookies, French croissants and fresh cinnamon rolls with chocolate,” Todorov says.
Candyland offers 109 varieties of taffy, including seasonal flavors such as pumpkin and apple crisp. Its most popular flavors of homemade taffy currently are blueberry muffin and pickle.
“Some of the flavors people like depending on the time of day. Later at night people like coffee, chocolate and heavier flavors and in the morning people like flavors more fruity like lemon-lime and passion fruit,” Todorov says.
Todorov gives all the credit for the business’ success to the owner, which is his wife Natalie, who previously worked for a candy store at what is now IT’SUGAR at The Playground in Atlantic City from 1997 to 2001.
“She knows about the candies, I know nothing about it. She makes the decisions and I just make it happen,” Todorov says.
Natalie Todorov makes the decision of what candy to sell and runs production along with their two teenage girls, Monica and Christina, who work at Candyland during the summer and suggest new candies to keep the store relevant.
“There’s this slime licorice candy, everybody loves. And a candy called ‘Toxic Waste’ I never knew that exists. But they know and they keep it teen and kid friendly,” Todorov says.
Because of their variety, and the work of his wife and children, Todorov would say that 90% of their customer base consists of families with small children.
“Get a cup of coffee and stop by any day to see what we have and try it. It’s a unique experience, you’re on the Boardwalk, you see the ocean and try some different varieties (of sweets). You’ll have to see it to believe it,” Todorov says.
