Ocean City’s Candyland, the center for sweet (and sometimes strange) treats, just opened on Memorial Day this year and has won the Best of The Press award for the Best Candy Store.

The year-round family-run business with a modern, whimsical boardwalk storefront attracts customers with its variety of chocolates, fudge, taffy and baked goods. The “man behind the scenes” as he calls himself, Bobby Todorov, explains that the bright and shiny glass store frontage and the smell draws people in.

“We try to look different than everybody else, and we try to have every single flavor possible so people can choose. We try to get the smell of baked fresh muffins, fresh cookies, French croissants and fresh cinnamon rolls with chocolate,” Todorov says.

Candyland offers 109 varieties of taffy, including seasonal flavors such as pumpkin and apple crisp. Its most popular flavors of homemade taffy currently are blueberry muffin and pickle.

“Some of the flavors people like depending on the time of day. Later at night people like coffee, chocolate and heavier flavors and in the morning people like flavors more fruity like lemon-lime and passion fruit,” Todorov says.