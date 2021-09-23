 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candyland
0 comments

Candyland

Candyland - Saltwater Taffy - Ocean City

Candyland - Saltwater Taffy - Ocean  City

Five Different Flavors of Saltwater Taffy

1212 Boardwalk // OCCandyland.com

Perhaps the most Jersey of all sweets, saltwater taffy is up for grabs at Candyland, a newcomer to 50 Bites for 2021. Pick five different flavors and chew till your heart’s content as those childhood memories come rushing back.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News