Cancer-free Oskar Lindblom, Robert Hagg among latest Flyers to arrive as training camp approaches

A year ago, Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and he missed most of the season. When he left the Flyers and was hospitalized, he was tied for the team lead with 11 goals. After undergoing grueling chemotherapy treatments, Lindblom returned to the team and played in their final two playoff games against the Islanders in September.

Lindblom worked out and skated in the offseason without any setbacks, Hagg said. Hagg was asked if he thought Lindblom could return to the form he displayed early in the 2019-20 season.

“He battled through the chemotherapy treatment for six to eight months, so he’s going to [need] time to get back to where he was before,” Hagg said. “It’s not going to come overnight. I mean, he’s going to have to work his way back to the physical shape he was in before, and he’s going to get all the time he needs.”

Hagg said Lindblom has been “working his butt off” in the offseason to get ready for the season.

The two live about an hour away from each other in Sweden, “but we saw each four or five times this [offseason] and went on some road trips together. It’s been a lot of fun.”