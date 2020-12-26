Cancellation of Wildwood Basketball Classic could cost area businesses nearly $1 million

WILDWOOD — This year, the Wildwoods Convention Center will be silent the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
For more than two decades, the week had been filled with the sounds of basketballs bouncing, nets swishing and sneakers screeching on the hardwood floor during the Boardwalk Basketball Classic.
The six-day, 60-team tournament and showcase has offered an economic boost since 1999. But this year, that boost will not come.
In September, Classic officials announced the event would be canceled because of the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation will have a profound impact on the economy of the region, said Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland.
“For a December without much else happening in Cape May County, it’s well over $1 million of economic impact with the hotels, restaurants and other local attractions,” Wieland said. “Because of the length of the tournament, some people are here overnight and also doing return trips and are looking for other things to do.”
“It’s going to overall make a big difference,” Wieland said.
Dave Troiano, a member of the Classic’s executive committee and a retired Wildwood High School girls basketball coach, said the city is not the same without the event.
“It’s something that everyone in the area looks forward to,” Troiano said. “It’s going to be very different this year. It’s a shame for the region, the players and everyone.”
The Boardwalk Basketball Classic is one of the largest co-ed high school basketball tournaments in the country. Last year, teams came from as far away as Florida to play in the event.
Troiano said he had the girls schedule for the event finished when the cancellation was announced.
“This was probably the easiest year I’ve had putting the schedule together,” Troiano said.
More than money
The event also serves as a place to come and meet during the holiday week — a social event.
“When you are there, you see kids home from college in their college sweatshirts, and the people watching the game and talking,” Troiano said.
Two years ago, Wildwood Catholic played Camden, one of the state’s top boys basketball programs, during the Classic.
During the game, which Camden won, fans packed the bleachers and the area surrounding the court.
“We have three large parking lots for the convention center,” Troiano said. “During that game, there were cars also parked up and down the streets. Then, after the games, people are going to restaurants for something to eat.”
Over the years, the tournament has raised more than $295,000 in scholarship money for Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic high school students
Despite this year’s cancellation, committee members are hopeful they will be able to have an event next year.
“We will meet at the end of January to start planning for the next event,” Troiano said. “You don’t know what it’s going to look like. We will see the results of the vaccine hopefully by the summer.”
