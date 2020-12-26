Cancellation of Wildwood Basketball Classic could cost area businesses nearly $1 million

“It’s something that everyone in the area looks forward to,” Troiano said. “It’s going to be very different this year. It’s a shame for the region, the players and everyone.”

The Boardwalk Basketball Classic is one of the largest co-ed high school basketball tournaments in the country. Last year, teams came from as far away as Florida to play in the event.

Troiano said he had the girls schedule for the event finished when the cancellation was announced.

“This was probably the easiest year I’ve had putting the schedule together,” Troiano said.

More than money

The event also serves as a place to come and meet during the holiday week — a social event.

“When you are there, you see kids home from college in their college sweatshirts, and the people watching the game and talking,” Troiano said.

Two years ago, Wildwood Catholic played Camden, one of the state’s top boys basketball programs, during the Classic.

During the game, which Camden won, fans packed the bleachers and the area surrounding the court.