Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine: Briefs

Canadian regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for all adults.
It is the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.
“This is very encouraging news. It means more people vaccinated, and sooner,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that the nation of 38 million people will now get 6.5 million vaccines in total before the end of March, 500,000 more now with the new approval.
Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in people 18 and over, expressing confidence it would work for the elderly even though some countries, including France, have authorized it only for use in people under 65, saying there is not enough evidence it works in older adults.
With trials showing about 62% efficacy, the vaccine appears to offer less protection than those already authorized, but experts have said any vaccine with an efficacy rate of over 50% could help stop the outbreak
“It’s a good option,” said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser.
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience: The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential efforts by Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election has a message for people who are eager to see whether the former president will be charged: Be patient.
“I’m in no rush,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said this week in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think people think that I feel this immense pressure. I don’t.”
Willis, a Democrat elected in November, sent letters to state officials Feb. 10 instructing them to preserve records related to the election, particularly those that may contain evidence of attempts to influence elections officials. But she said this week that she’s not sure where the investigation will go or how long it will take.
Her office confirmed that the probe includes a call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state. Willis also said she has questions about a call U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham made to Raffensperger, the sudden departure of a top federal prosecutor and statements made before Georgia legislative committees.
FAA seeks $27,500 from passenger it says hit attendant: Federal officials seek a $27,500 civil penalty against an airline passenger who allegedly struck a flight attendant who asked the passenger and a companion to leave the plane after a dispute over wearing a mask.
The confrontation on board a Delta Air Lines flight departing from Miami International Airport for Atlanta began when the passenger’s companion refused to wear a mask, secure his tray table or fasten his seatbelt, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday. Delta, like most airlines, requires most passengers to wear masks except when eating or drinking.
Pilots returned the plane to the gate, and the pair was asked to disembark. The first passenger began yelling at the flight attendant and other passengers, then hit the flight attendant under her left eye.
The FAA did not identify the offending passenger or say whether it was a man or a woman. The person has 30 days to respond to the proposed penalty.
2 U.S. Navy warships in Mideast hit by coronavirus outbreaks: Two U.S. Navy warships operating in the Mideast have been struck by coronavirus outbreaks, authorities said Friday, with both returning to port in Bahrain.
A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, tested positive for COVID-19, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea also has “confirmed several cases of COVID-19,” she said.
“All positive cases have been isolated on board, and the (ships) remains in a restricted COVID bubble,” Rebarich told The Associated Press. “The port visit and medical support have been coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health.”
Florida restricts some exotic reptiles: Pythons, iguanas, monitor lizards, oh, my! Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species that have wreaked havoc in the Everglades and across the state.
Burmese pythons, in particular, have been especially destructive to native wildlife.
“Breeding invasive species in Florida is like playing with matches in a tinder box,” said Julie Wraithmell, vice president and executive director of Audubon Florida.
Members who broke with polygamous sect buy former compound: A compound in South Dakota’s Black Hills that was owned by a secretive polygamous sect has been sold at auction to three former members who broke with the sect years ago.
Blue Mountain Ranch LLC, representing Patrick Pipkin, Seth Cooke and Andrew Chatwin, paid $750,000 for the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints’ 140-acre compound at a Custer County sheriff’s auction Thursday.
The county had valued the nine-parcel property at more than $9 million. The compound, surrounded by trees and barbed-wire fencing, includes numerous buildings and a watchtower.
— Associated Press