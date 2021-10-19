 Skip to main content
Can I vote early if I received a vote-by-mail ballot?
Can I vote early if I received a vote-by-mail ballot?

However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will not be able to vote by machine but will be given a paper provisional ballot to fill out. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.

