CAN I MAKE MY OWN ODDS?

Yes. There are alternatives, but they can be costly. Sportsbooks offer so-called teasers in which you can move the line up or down by 6, 6.5, 7 or more points on at least two combined bets. You also can pick your own spread or total to improve your chance of winning, but the farther your pick deviates from the sportsbook’s number, the less it will pay if you win. (You also can choose a harder-to-reach number for a higher potential payout, such as betting that the Rams will win by 20 points, but that’s a very risky strategy.)