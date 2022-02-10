 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAN I MAKE MY OWN ODDS?

Yes. There are alternatives, but they can be costly. Sportsbooks offer so-called teasers in which you can move the line up or down by 6, 6.5, 7 or more points on at least two combined bets. You also can pick your own spread or total to improve your chance of winning, but the farther your pick deviates from the sportsbook’s number, the less it will pay if you win. (You also can choose a harder-to-reach number for a higher potential payout, such as betting that the Rams will win by 20 points, but that’s a very risky strategy.)

A typical teaser bet might be taking the Bengals, who are already getting 4 points, and teasing the spread up to 11, meaning the Rams would now have to win by 12 points. The other half of the teaser could involve lowering the total from 48.5 to 41.5, meaning both teams combined would have to score at least 42 points. The tricky part about this is BOTH bets must win in order for your teaser to be a winner. If your team covers the 11-point spread but both teams only combine for 41 points or less, your bet loses.

