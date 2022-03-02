CAN I BRING A SIGN TO ROOT FOR MY FAVORITE WRESTLER? Mar 2, 2022 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Posterboards no larger than 36 inches by 24 inches will be permitted into the venue. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All you need to know about the the state high school wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's boys wrestling championship return to the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall later this wee… The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE