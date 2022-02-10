CAN I BET WHILE THE GAME IS BEING PLAYED?

People with online sportsbook accounts can bet on ever-changing outcome odds as the game is being played; live-betting is the fastest-growing segment of sports betting. For instance, the game starts with the Rams favored by 4 points, but say Cincinnati scores two quick touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. The in-game odds will change to reflect the current situation, and you can now bet on whether Cincinnati will win by 14 points, or whether the Rams will lose by less than that. Or say Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase is being shut down by Rams defenders, and appears unlikely to eclipse his pregame receiving yards total of 78.5 yards. Bettors can wager on whether he will or won’t eclipse a lower number.
A word of caution, though: The number of these in-game bets and the rapidity with which odds change can be dangerous for those with a gambling problem, and many experts fear they could even tip a casual gambler toward becoming one with a problem. Some good advice: Set a budget in advance of money you can afford to lose, and stick to it. Look at betting on the game as a form of entertainment and not as a way to gain money that you need. If things head south, don’t make additional bets to try to win back what you’ve lost. This is one of the quickest ways gamblers dig themselves a deep hole.
