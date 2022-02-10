CAN I BET WHILE THE GAME IS BEING PLAYED?

People with online sportsbook accounts can bet on ever-changing outcome odds as the game is being played; live-betting is the fastest-growing segment of sports betting. For instance, the game starts with the Rams favored by 4 points, but say Cincinnati scores two quick touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. The in-game odds will change to reflect the current situation, and you can now bet on whether Cincinnati will win by 14 points, or whether the Rams will lose by less than that. Or say Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase is being shut down by Rams defenders, and appears unlikely to eclipse his pregame receiving yards total of 78.5 yards. Bettors can wager on whether he will or won’t eclipse a lower number.