Can Celine Boutier win back-to-back Classics?

ShopRite LPGA Classic - Final Round

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: Celine Boutier of France reacts toward the crowd after putting on the 17th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 03, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Boutier shot a final round 8-under 63 to win last year’s Classic. She will try to join Anna Nordqvist (2015-16) as the only player to win consecutive Classics. Boutier is ranked No. 17 in the world.She has five top-10 finishes in 11 starts this year.

