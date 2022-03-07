 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Can anyone upset the Fairfield women?

The Fairfield women dominated the conference finishing 19-1. Every other MAAC team had at least six losses.

The top-seeded Stags will play in the quarterfinals 1 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between No. 9 seed Rider and No. 8 seed Iona.

Senior forward Lou Lopez-Senechal, who is from Grenoble France, averages 19.6 points for Fairfield, which has won 12 straight.

