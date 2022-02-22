 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camryn Dirkes

AC Vikings vs Mainland

Mainland's Camryn Dirkes 32 drives to the basket against Atlantic City's Naysha Maldonado 11 during the first half girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday Feb 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Camryn Dirkes

Mainland Regional

The senior guard started as a freshman on the Mustangs team that won the 2019 state Group III title. The Mustangs are 61-8 with Dirkes on the floor in her Mainland career. She averages 12.6 points this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
