Camryn Dirkes
Mainland Regional
The senior guard started as a freshman on the Mustangs team that won the 2019 state Group III title. The Mustangs are 61-8 with Dirkes on the floor in her Mainland career. She averages 12.6 points this season.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
