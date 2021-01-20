 Skip to main content
Camryn Dirkes
Mainland girls basketball state final

Mainland’s Camryn Dirkes, 32, shoots in the first quarter against Chatham, in the Group lll girls basketball final, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Mainland Regional

5-8 Jr. G

Dirkes missed all of last season with a foot injury, but she averaged 8.4 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals to help the Mustangs win the South Jersey Group III championship as a freshman.

