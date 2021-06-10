Camille Benoit

How did your experience in mock trial help to instill leadership qualities within you?

Some people can get really caught up over the bad things people say, but mock trial helped me take those things the judges say because these are real judges that I go in front of, and the next year I get better in the competition. I always use what they say to get better. I don’t get emotionally attached to it. I truly take it and become a better person because of it. I think that’s a big thing for a leader.

What was your biggest takeaway from your time interning within local politics?

When I was interning, I would take down what people said, then I’d bring it back to the assemblyman or the congressman and we’d find solutions for these people within the community. I think you’ve got to realize that they are there to help you. They’re not just some figurehead. Kids these days, they really need to go out and vote and get involved in their community. A lot of us go on social media and complain about things, but that’s it. But you can go out there and organize protests and get involved in your community, and that’s what’s important.

Why is it important that young people become leaders in their community?