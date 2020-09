CAMERON JOHNSON

The Eagles punter is off to an outstanding start.

Of course, the less Philadelphia fans see of Johnson the better Sunday.

But he’s averaging a career-best 55.6 yards in seven punts this season.

“He's a really hard worker and takes a lot of pride in his craft.” Eagles special teams coordinator David Fipp said. “I would say every year he comes back significantly better than the year before. There's no doubt, he should be able to sustain it”