Camden's Roman Catholic diocese declares bankruptcy, citing COVID-19 costs and priest abuse claims

But attorneys for sexual abuse victims said by seeking to limit its exposure to civil suits by shielding its assets in bankruptcy court, church leaders were dodging the moral debt they owed victims.

"The diocese is running from accountability," said attorney Greg Gianforcaro, whose firm has filed more than a dozen suits against clergy in the diocese. "Instead of standing up for the people entrusted to their care and acknowledging the harm done to children for which they are responsible, the diocese is taking drastic, self-serving measures to ensure the truth is suppressed."

Camden's filing came hours after the Diocese of Rockville Centre, on Long Island, New York, became the largest in the United States to seek similar court assistance from its debts to date.

All have cited similar economic stresses. But the signs of financial trouble had been brewing in Camden for months.

Sullivan announced in July that the diocese would suspend all payments from a victim compensation fund set up to offer payouts in out-of-court settlements, citing a "precipitous revenue decline." The fund had paid out $7.6 million, but some victim claims were left pending and a spokesperson said at the time that he did not know how many would go unresolved.