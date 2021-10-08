Camden-Pennsauken called at halftime

According to NJ Advanced Media reporter Kevin Minnick and the Courier-Post's Josh Friedman, game was called at halftime due to several fights among spectators and in an abundance of caution for the safety of both teams. Camden led 28-7 at halftime and was declared the winner. Camden coach Dwayne Savage said his team will not play any more night home games at Farnham Park for the remainder of the season.
