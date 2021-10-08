 Skip to main content
Camden-Pennsauken called at halftime
According to NJ Advanced Media reporter Kevin Minnick and the Courier-Post's Josh Friedman, game was called at halftime due to several fights among spectators and in an abundance of caution for the safety of both teams. Camden led 28-7 at halftime and was declared the winner. Camden coach Dwayne Savage said his team will not play any more night home games at Farnham Park for the remainder of the season.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

