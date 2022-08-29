Camden man sentence to three years in prison on animal cruelty charges

A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges, officials said Monday.

Gary Moore pled guilty to the crime in July.

In his guilty plea, Moore admitted to intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog, a Yorkshire Terrier puppy, when he was angry with his girlfriend, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The case began as a joint investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department and the Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Moore was ordered to pay restitution to the Prosecutor’s Office for the fees incurred in conducting a necropsy on the puppy.

Moore will also be required to complete community service as part of his sentence as the law requires.

Citizens are urged to report any instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department.