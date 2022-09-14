 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camden Eastside (0-2) at Cedar Creek (1-2)

  • 0

Noon Saturday

This is a rematch of last year’s South/Central Group III final, which Cedar Creek won 35-34. Both teams need a win this season. Cedar Creek quarterback Bill Smith has thrown for 485 yards and three TDs. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the Pirates with 19 tackles. Eastside sophomore quarterback Mahki Brunson has impressed with 161 passing yards.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News