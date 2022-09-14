Camden Eastside (0-2) at Cedar Creek (1-2)

Noon Saturday
This is a rematch of last year’s South/Central Group III final, which Cedar Creek won 35-34. Both teams need a win this season. Cedar Creek quarterback Bill Smith has thrown for 485 yards and three TDs. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the Pirates with 19 tackles. Eastside sophomore quarterback Mahki Brunson has impressed with 161 passing yards.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today